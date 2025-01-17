Vinesh Phogat Criticizes BJP and AAP for Vote-Bank Politics

Vinesh Phogat, an Olympian and Congress MLA, launched a scathing critique of the BJP and AAP, accusing them of engaging in vote-bank politics. Phogat praised the Congress for fulfilling its promises, contrasting it with its political rivals.

Phogat highlighted the party's commitment to societal welfare, citing the Jat OBC reservation first implemented by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. She criticized the BJP and AAP for failing to deliver on promises made to women in Haryana and Punjab, accusing them of mere lip service to Jat reservations for political advantage.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Phogat urged voters to support the Congress, emphasizing that other parties merely mimic Congress's proposals. She asserted the Congress's track record of promises delivered in states where it holds power.

(With inputs from agencies.)