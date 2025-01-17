Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban Over National Security Concerns

The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a controversial law requiring TikTok to be either sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or banned in the United States. This decision is based on national security concerns regarding data privacy and the app's Chinese ownership.

The court's ruling reflects a balance between free speech and national security. TikTok, a popular platform with over 170 million U.S. users, has been the centerpiece of a larger conversation about privacy and foreign influence, especially given China's ongoing efforts to collect data on individuals globally.

This decision arrives against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. As the Biden administration exits office, the incoming Trump administration is considering options to keep TikTok operational while addressing these security concerns, potentially prolonging the timeline for compliance with the law.

