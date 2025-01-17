Left Menu

Senate Democrats Propel 'Laken Riley Act' Amidst Immigration Debate

U.S. Senate Democrats helped advance the 'Laken Riley Act' which mandates detention of migrants suspected of theft, aligning with Trump's stance on immigration. The move required Democratic support for its Senate passage, highlighting the complexities and potential bipartisanship involved in upcoming immigration reform efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:20 IST
In a significant political development, U.S. Senate Democrats lent their support on Friday to push forward the 'Laken Riley Act,' a bill that mandates detention for migrants accused of theft if they have entered the country illegally.

The Senate tally of 61-35 was crucial in ensuring the bill's progression, requiring a coalition of 10 Democratic votes to surpass the 60-vote threshold typically necessary for Senate advancement.

While figures from Immigration and Customs Enforcement suggest the potential financial and logistical strain of implementing the Act, its advancement signifies the initial steps in broader Republican-led immigration and border security strategies expected to unfurl later this year.

