Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a landmark cooperation pact as the two nations bolster their alliance in the face of Western sanctions. Dubbed a 'comprehensive strategic partnership treaty,' the agreement spans multiple sectors, from trade and military cooperation to science and culture.

Praised by Putin as a 'real breakthrough,' the treaty is expected to foster stable development for both Russia and Iran. It also addresses bureaucratic challenges to enhance economic ties, including ambitious plans for energy and transport projects.

As geopolitical tensions rise, particularly with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the two nations seem committed to shaping their region's future autonomously, as indicated by their closer cooperation.

