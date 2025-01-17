Left Menu

Russia-Iran Strategic Pact Signals New Alliance Against Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a broad cooperation pact, deepening their partnership in response to Western sanctions. The agreement covers trade, military, science, education, and culture. The pact aims to strengthen their strategic ties and boost regional stability amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:12 IST
Russia-Iran Strategic Pact Signals New Alliance Against Sanctions
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a landmark cooperation pact as the two nations bolster their alliance in the face of Western sanctions. Dubbed a 'comprehensive strategic partnership treaty,' the agreement spans multiple sectors, from trade and military cooperation to science and culture.

Praised by Putin as a 'real breakthrough,' the treaty is expected to foster stable development for both Russia and Iran. It also addresses bureaucratic challenges to enhance economic ties, including ambitious plans for energy and transport projects.

As geopolitical tensions rise, particularly with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the two nations seem committed to shaping their region's future autonomously, as indicated by their closer cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025