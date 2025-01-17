Left Menu

Race for Leadership: Who Will Succeed Justin Trudeau?

Canada's Liberal Party is searching for a new leader after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would step down. Key candidates include former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, and House Leader Karina Gould. The election is set for March 9.

Updated: 17-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing political scenario, Canada's Liberal Party is actively hunting for a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently announced his intention to resign. The party has scheduled a leadership election for March 9, fueling intense speculation and preparations among potential candidates.

Key figures include Chrystia Freeland, who resigned as Finance Minister following disagreements over fiscal policy, and Mark Carney, ex-Governor of both the Canadian and English central banks, who calls himself an outsider to the current government. Each candidate brings varied experience and vision to the table, offering different paths forward for the party.

Another prominent contender is Karina Gould, aiming to become the first female leader of the Liberal Party. The race also sees interest from backbenchers and former parliamentarians, although their chances appear slim. The coming weeks promise a tightly contested battle for the future of Canada's Liberal leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

