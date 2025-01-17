Left Menu

Kejriwal Critiques BJP’s 'Kejriwal Patra' Manifesto

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP's Delhi election manifesto, dubbing it the 'Kejriwal Patra' for allegedly copying AAP's welfare ideas. He accused the BJP of hypocrisy, urged PM Modi to admit past criticisms of 'freebies' were wrong, and called the BJP's manifesto lacking in originality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:24 IST
Kejriwal Critiques BJP’s 'Kejriwal Patra' Manifesto
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has taken a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto for Delhi, labeling it the 'Kejriwal Patra.' The AAP chief alleges that the BJP has mimicked his party's welfare schemes, thereby endorsing AAP's governance model.

In a press conference following the release of the BJP's manifesto, Kejriwal confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous dismissal of Delhi's welfare programs as 'free ki revris' or freebies. He urged Modi to reconsider his stance, suggesting the BJP's adoption of these schemes points to their benefit to society.

Kejriwal also condemned the lack of originality and vision in the BJP's manifesto, charging it with recycling AAP's initiatives. He further critiqued the manifesto's failure to address key issues and challenged the BJP's promise fulfillment related to law, order, and housing matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025