Kejriwal Critiques BJP’s 'Kejriwal Patra' Manifesto

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has taken a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto for Delhi, labeling it the 'Kejriwal Patra.' The AAP chief alleges that the BJP has mimicked his party's welfare schemes, thereby endorsing AAP's governance model.

In a press conference following the release of the BJP's manifesto, Kejriwal confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous dismissal of Delhi's welfare programs as 'free ki revris' or freebies. He urged Modi to reconsider his stance, suggesting the BJP's adoption of these schemes points to their benefit to society.

Kejriwal also condemned the lack of originality and vision in the BJP's manifesto, charging it with recycling AAP's initiatives. He further critiqued the manifesto's failure to address key issues and challenged the BJP's promise fulfillment related to law, order, and housing matters.

