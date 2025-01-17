Left Menu

Kristi Noem Pledges Strict Immigration Stance as Homeland Security Pick

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, nominated for Homeland Security Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump, emphasized a strict immigration policy and pledged to reinstate the 'remain in Mexico' program. She criticized current administration measures and faces scrutiny over her stance on legal immigration processes.

Kristi Noem

In a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for Homeland Security Secretary, referred to illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border as an 'invasion' and described the situation as a 'war zone.'

Noem pledged to reinstate Trump's 'remain in Mexico' program and shut down the Biden-era CBP One app, which has enabled legal entry for many migrants.

Her stance has raised concerns about the potential impact on agricultural labor, to which Noem responded with a focus on criminal deportations without specific assurances for farm workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

