Trump's Inauguration to Move Indoors Due to Extreme Weather

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration may be moved indoors due to forecasts of extreme cold. The decision will be made by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies in consultation with Trump. The Capitol Rotunda is ready as the indoor venue for the ceremony.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, as frigid weather conditions loom, a source close to the situation revealed.

In light of impending extreme temperatures and icy conditions, inauguration planners are contemplating relocating Trump's swearing-in ceremony indoors, the source mentioned while requesting anonymity due to the preliminary nature of the plans.

The Capitol Rotunda, designated as the adverse weather alternative for presidential inaugurations, will be considered, with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, in consultation with Trump, making the final decision.

