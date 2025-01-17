Sigrid Kaag Appointed as New U.N. Middle East Envoy

The United Nations has announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag, former Dutch Foreign Minister, as the new envoy for the Middle East. The decision was made by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a U.N. spokesperson revealed on Friday.

Kaag, who has a robust background in international diplomacy, will also retain her existing position as the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza. This role has seen her spearheading efforts to alleviate humanitarian issues and aid in rebuilding efforts in the tumultuous region.

Deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq confirmed these developments, marking Kaag's expanded responsibilities as key steps towards addressing some of the most pressing issues in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)