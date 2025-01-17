Left Menu

Sigrid Kaag Appointed as New U.N. Middle East Envoy

Sigrid Kaag, the former Dutch Foreign Minister, has been named the new U.N. Middle East envoy by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. She will maintain her role as the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, as confirmed by deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq.

The United Nations has announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag, former Dutch Foreign Minister, as the new envoy for the Middle East. The decision was made by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a U.N. spokesperson revealed on Friday.

Kaag, who has a robust background in international diplomacy, will also retain her existing position as the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza. This role has seen her spearheading efforts to alleviate humanitarian issues and aid in rebuilding efforts in the tumultuous region.

Deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq confirmed these developments, marking Kaag's expanded responsibilities as key steps towards addressing some of the most pressing issues in the Middle East.

