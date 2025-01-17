Left Menu

Sigrid Kaag Named Temporary UN Middle East Envoy

Former Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag has been appointed by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the temporary envoy for the Middle East, while maintaining her role as the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza. This appointment follows Tor Wennesland's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:06 IST
Former Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag has been appointed as the temporary UN Middle East envoy, announced by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

The appointment, described by Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq, allows Kaag to continue her duties as the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza.

Kaag assumes this temporary role as Guterres searches for a permanent successor for Tor Wennesland, who stepped down at the year's end following a four-year tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

