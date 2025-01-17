Left Menu

Ohio's Political Chessboard: DeWine's Strategic Move in Senate Succession

Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio is set to appoint Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to the US Senate, following JD Vance's resignation. This move is expected to prevent a costly GOP primary. Husted, former Ohio House speaker, will serve until December 2026. A special election will fill the remaining term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:38 IST
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is poised to appoint Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to the United States Senate, succeeding JD Vance, who recently resigned. Insider sources disclosed this information ahead of the formal announcement scheduled for 1 PM Eastern time, Friday.

Opting for Husted might sidestep a costly Republican primary conflict for Vance's seat in the coming election year. This decision, which effectively concludes months of intense competition among Ohio Republicans for the Senate seat, allows Husted to serve until December 2026. A special election is set for November 2026 to elect a senator for the remainder of the term.

The seat opened up when Vance was elected vice president, creating a third vacancy in three years. With a competitive list of seasoned politicians vying for the position, Husted's potential appointment may strategically aid DeWine in maintaining party cohesion, particularly ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial race, where Husted is an anticipated contender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

