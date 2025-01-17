Diplomatic Balancing Act: Trump and Xi's Strategic Phone Dialogue
President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation addressing TikTok, trade, and Taiwan, aiming for a optimistic start to U.S.-China relations. The call comes as tensions escalate with impending tariffs and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on TikTok, highlighting deeper diplomatic challenges.
President-elect Donald Trump talked with Chinese President Xi Jinping about pressing issues like TikTok, trade, and Taiwan amid evolving U.S.-China relations.
This conversation, the first since Trump's election victory, anticipates heightened economic policy measures, including potential tariffs, by the Trump administration.
Trump's plans for aggressive trade policies underscore the complexities both nations face in navigating mutual interests and global geopolitical stability.
