Manish Sisodia: AAP's Forward March Amid 'Revdi' Culture Controversy

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia launched a staunch defense against BJP's criticism of the 'Revdi' culture, asserting that the politics of Kejriwal are here to stay as they center on public welfare. Sisodia expressed confidence about AAP's win in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Sisodia argued that tax money should benefit the people and not be spent on personal acquaintances of those in power. He emphasized the trust Delhiites have in Kejriwal as opposed to the BJP's promises, which he claims lack credibility.

Speaking on pollution, Sisodia highlighted measures taken by the Delhi government like introducing electric buses. He criticized the central government for not addressing pollution issues that transcend state borders. With emphasis on education and trust, he projected AAP's focus on meaningful governance.

