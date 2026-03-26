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Strengthening ASEAN Connections: ICAI's Vision for Regional Growth

The Singapore Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, led by new chairman Sanjay Gattani, aims to enhance ties across ASEAN. The plan includes the theme 'WISE', emphasizing women empowerment, sustainability, and AI. Gattani advocates for 'Prof-Preneurship', integrating wellness and fostering future entrepreneurial leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:08 IST
Strengthening ASEAN Connections: ICAI's Vision for Regional Growth
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's Singapore Chapter seeks stronger regional unity under the leadership of newly appointed chairman Sanjay Gattani. The chapter aims to deepen collaboration among ASEAN ICAI chapters and professional bodies to facilitate regional integration.

During the Annual General Meeting, Gattani unveiled his roadmap for 2026–27, dubbed 'WISE', to focus on women empowerment, sustainability, well-being, and AI integration. He highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing and cross-border opportunities to boost the global presence of the ICAI fraternity.

Gattani, an experienced finance professional, emphasized nurturing inclusive growth and entrepreneurial leadership through 'Prof-Preneurship'. With business interests spanning across Asia, he advocates for a balance between mental wellness and professional success, preparing future leaders for a rapidly changing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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