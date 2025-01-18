Orban Digs In Against U.S. Sanctions: A Standoff Over Sovereignty

Sanctions imposed on Antal Rogan by the U.S. have only reinforced his standing, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Speaking on state radio, Orban defended Rogan in his first public remarks following the U.S. sanctions for alleged corruption.

Orban dismissed the sanctions as "petty revenge" by the outgoing U.S. ambassador, asserting that Rogan's role in national security made him emblematic of Hungarian sovereignty. Orban emphasized that being "punished by a big power" underscored Rogan's efficacy.

With aspirations of a "golden era" under President-elect Donald Trump, Orban aims to thwart external influences on Hungary, with a specific focus on Hungarian-born financier George Soros and his initiatives. Orban articulates a resolved intention to remove these "foreign networks" from Hungary and Europe.

