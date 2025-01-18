Biden Declares Equal Rights Amendment as 'Law of the Land'

In a significant declaration just days before the end of his term, U.S. President Joe Biden has boldly asserted that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) is now 'the law of the land,' pushing to enshrine the amendment into the Constitution despite historical legislative hurdles.

The Equal Rights Amendment, first proposed in 1923 and passed by Congress in 1972, needs ratification by 38 state legislatures. By the 1982 deadline, only 35 states had endorsed it. Virginia's recent ratification reignited the debate, although opponents argue the deadline has long passed.

Despite Biden's encouragement, political tension remains high. Recent efforts to extend the ratification deadline stalled in the Senate. Meanwhile, the National Archivist maintains that the amendment cannot be certified due to legal and procedural constraints. With gender pay disparities still present, the ERA's future remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)