Left Menu

Mike Pence to Attend Trump's Inauguration Amidst Strained Ties

Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, despite their strained relationship since Pence refused to overturn the 2020 election results. Pence, who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination last year, has not endorsed Trump for the 2024 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 07:03 IST
Mike Pence to Attend Trump's Inauguration Amidst Strained Ties
Mike Pence

In a significant political development, former Vice President Mike Pence intends to be present at President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration ceremony. The New York Times, citing informed sources, reported on this anticipated attendance on Friday. Representatives from both parties have yet to provide any statements.

Pence, who served alongside Trump in the administration from 2017 to 2021, vied for the role of the Republican party's nominee in last year's election but avoided endorsing Trump for the forthcoming 2024 race. This decision underscores a complex relationship with the former president.

The tension between the two political figures stems partly from Pence's refusal to invalidate Trump's 2020 election loss on January 6, 2021. Since then, their association has been noticeably strained, raising questions about Pence's political stance and future collaborations with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025