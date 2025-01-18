Mike Pence to Attend Trump's Inauguration Amidst Strained Ties

In a significant political development, former Vice President Mike Pence intends to be present at President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration ceremony. The New York Times, citing informed sources, reported on this anticipated attendance on Friday. Representatives from both parties have yet to provide any statements.

Pence, who served alongside Trump in the administration from 2017 to 2021, vied for the role of the Republican party's nominee in last year's election but avoided endorsing Trump for the forthcoming 2024 race. This decision underscores a complex relationship with the former president.

The tension between the two political figures stems partly from Pence's refusal to invalidate Trump's 2020 election loss on January 6, 2021. Since then, their association has been noticeably strained, raising questions about Pence's political stance and future collaborations with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)