Trump's Immigration Crackdown Begins in Chicago

Donald Trump's incoming presidential administration is set to execute a major immigration raid in Chicago, reportedly starting the day following his inauguration. The Wall Street Journal disclosed details from sources familiar with the plan.

The operation, expected to span a week, involves between 100 and 200 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Trump's border czar nominee, Tom Homan, signaled a strict approach during a public appearance in Chicago, highlighting the administration's commitment to immigration enforcement, a key aspect of Trump's campaign rhetoric.

