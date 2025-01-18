Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: NTR's Impact on Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP president D Purandeswari paid tribute to former CM NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary, celebrating his role as a reformer dedicated to empowering the weak, promoting welfare, and enhancing political inclusion within Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:16 IST
Honoring a Legacy: NTR's Impact on Andhra Pradesh
NTR
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh marked the solemn occasion of the 29th death anniversary of NT Rama Rao, the former Chief Minister and founder of the Telugu Desam Party. Current CM N Chandrababu Naidu led the tributes, highlighting Rao's enduring contributions to society and his commitment to transforming politics into a force for welfare and good governance.

Naidu, also Rao's son-in-law, emphasized his dedication to continuing Rao's legacy of empowering marginalized communities and fostering development within the Telugu community. With a focus on welfare programs and inclusive governance, Naidu pledged to propel the Telugu society to new heights.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari, daughter of the late leader, also participated in the commemorations, underscoring NTR's reforms for women and his pivotal role in elevating the region's status. The tributes serve as a powerful reminder of Rao's significant impact across various sectors of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025