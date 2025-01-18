Honoring a Legacy: NTR's Impact on Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP president D Purandeswari paid tribute to former CM NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary, celebrating his role as a reformer dedicated to empowering the weak, promoting welfare, and enhancing political inclusion within Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh marked the solemn occasion of the 29th death anniversary of NT Rama Rao, the former Chief Minister and founder of the Telugu Desam Party. Current CM N Chandrababu Naidu led the tributes, highlighting Rao's enduring contributions to society and his commitment to transforming politics into a force for welfare and good governance.
Naidu, also Rao's son-in-law, emphasized his dedication to continuing Rao's legacy of empowering marginalized communities and fostering development within the Telugu community. With a focus on welfare programs and inclusive governance, Naidu pledged to propel the Telugu society to new heights.
Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari, daughter of the late leader, also participated in the commemorations, underscoring NTR's reforms for women and his pivotal role in elevating the region's status. The tributes serve as a powerful reminder of Rao's significant impact across various sectors of society.
