AAP's Promise: Free Water and Electricity for Renters If Back in Power

The Aam Aadmi Party pledges to extend free water and electricity benefits to renters in Delhi if they reclaim power. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal highlights the financial strain on poor renters, primarily from the Purvanchali community. Additional educational subsidies for students are also proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:44 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has announced plans to extend its free water and electricity schemes to renters in Delhi if they manage to return to power. In a press conference, Kejriwal emphasized that many renters, particularly those from the Purvanchali community, who are mostly poor, do not currently receive these benefits.

Kejriwal pointed out that while renters benefit from free bus rides and healthcare facilities, the absence of subsidies on essential utilities poses a significant financial burden. He pledged that AAP would introduce a new scheme to ensure renters receive these benefits if elected.

Alongside these proposals, the AAP promised free bus services and a 50% discount on metro fares for male students. Currently, female students can travel for free on Delhi Transport Corporation buses. The party also reiterated previously announced welfare schemes, like financial aid for women and religious leaders, contingent on their electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

