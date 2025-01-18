Mauritius Raises Concerns Over U.S.-British Military Base Lease Extension

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam has expressed concerns over the lease duration of a U.S.-British military base. The base is situated on Diego Garcia, the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago located in the Indian Ocean, and its control is a point of contention amidst negotiations with the UK.

The UK had struck an agreement in October to cede control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius but retained authority over the Diego Garcia base with a 99-year lease. This deal has faced criticism from Ramgoolam, who labeled it a 'sell out' and insisted the lease be adjusted for inflation and exchange rates, emphasizing Mauritian sovereignty.

Ramgoolam stresses that the deal affects Mauritius’ sovereignty, and highlights U.S. opposition from figures like Marco Rubio, underlining the security implications for the U.S. The Mauritian leader remains committed to long-term national interests, amidst critical voices from some Chagossian groups who feel excluded from the process.

