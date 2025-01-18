Left Menu

The WHO Crisis: Why America Should Stay

The World Health Organization is drafting reasons for the U.S. to remain a member, countering President Trump's previous attempt to leave. The U.S. withdrawal would harm both global health and U.S. national interests. Advocacy groups plan to challenge the exit, citing potential security and pharmaceutical industry impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:44 IST
The World Health Organization is quietly compiling a list of arguments urging the United States to retain its membership. This comes as President Donald Trump prepares to take office, with expectations that he might renew efforts to exit the U.N. health agency. Sources indicate that the decision would significantly affect global health, the WHO, and American interests.

Key advocates stress that leaving the WHO would isolate the U.S. from critical health data and global disease surveillance. Lawrence Gostin, a global health law expert, emphasizes the national security risks involved, arguing that America would be 'deprived of vital information' necessary to tackle pandemics.

In anticipation of Trump's decision, the WHO and American health advocates are planning a strategic response. They aim to influence public opinion and potentially explore legal action if the administration proceeds without congressional consultation. The implications for the pharmaceutical sector are particularly concerning, as industry leaders fear missing out on vital WHO updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

