Merz Sees Trump's Return as EU Opportunity

Friedrich Merz, Germany's opposition leader and the frontrunner for the chancellor position, has suggested that a second term for Donald Trump could provide the European Union with much-needed clarity. Speaking in Berlin, Merz hosted key conservatives from the European Union to discuss future strategies.

Merz, who is poised to replace Chancellor Olaf Scholz following the collapse of the current coalition, emphasized the urgency for Europe to consolidate its power to gain international respect. He noted that Trump's predictable approach offers opportunities for strengthened EU-U.S. relations and joint military procurement.

During a two-day meeting, attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other conservative figures, discussions focused on improving competitiveness and managing security threats. According to a recent poll, Merz's bloc could secure 30% of the vote in the upcoming German elections.

