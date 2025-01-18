Left Menu

Merz Sees Trump's Return as EU Opportunity

Friedrich Merz, Germany's opposition leader, views a second Trump presidency as a chance for EU unity. As he seeks to become Germany's chancellor, Merz emphasizes Europe's need for collective strength and sees potential in Trump's predictable policies for EU-U.S. relations and joint military projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:27 IST
Merz Sees Trump's Return as EU Opportunity
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, Germany's opposition leader and the frontrunner for the chancellor position, has suggested that a second term for Donald Trump could provide the European Union with much-needed clarity. Speaking in Berlin, Merz hosted key conservatives from the European Union to discuss future strategies.

Merz, who is poised to replace Chancellor Olaf Scholz following the collapse of the current coalition, emphasized the urgency for Europe to consolidate its power to gain international respect. He noted that Trump's predictable approach offers opportunities for strengthened EU-U.S. relations and joint military procurement.

During a two-day meeting, attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other conservative figures, discussions focused on improving competitiveness and managing security threats. According to a recent poll, Merz's bloc could secure 30% of the vote in the upcoming German elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025