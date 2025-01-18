BJP's Parvesh Verma Accuses Kejriwal of 'Attempt to Murder'

In a dramatic escalation of the political discord during Delhi's assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma accused Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating an 'attempt to murder'. Verma alleged Kejriwal's vehicle intentionally ran over three unemployed youths who were attempting to question the leader on employment policies.

According to Verma, the encounter unfolded near Lal Bahadur Sadan during a door-to-door campaign. The BJP candidate claimed the Punjab Police, who had accompanied Kejriwal, assaulted the young men, causing tension in the constituency. "This is an attempt to murder," exclaimed Verma, who along with the victims plans to file a FIR against Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, AAP countered the allegations, alleging that BJP supporters attacked Kejriwal's car with stones, stirring campaign violence. The BJP has since dismissed these claims as unfounded, asserting that Kejriwal fears electoral defeat. This exchange intensifies the pre-election atmosphere in New Delhi, where the polling is just weeks away.

