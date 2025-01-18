Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Delhi Polls Near: AAP vs BJP Clash

The battle intensifies between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Delhi's assembly elections. Allegations fly as both sides accuse each other of misconduct, following an incident involving AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle allegedly hitting BJP workers. The political stage is set for a fierce contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:00 IST
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Delhi assembly elections approach. The AAP accused BJP 'goons' of attacking its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, prompting BJP candidate Parvesh Verma to retaliate with claims that Kejriwal's vehicle allegedly 'ran over' a party worker and injured three youths who are currently receiving treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Following the incident, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj met the injured youth and described the alleged act as 'ruthless and cruel.' She criticized Kejriwal for reneging on his promises and hinted at potential criminal proceedings. This confrontation, she argued, exemplifies petty politics and reveals Kejriwal's fear of electoral defeat.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari further accused Kejriwal of trying to silence dissenting voices seeking accountability for the past decade's governance. As accusations of vehicular assault mount, the political stakes rise with Delhi set to vote on February 5, in what promises to be a tight race among AAP, BJP, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

