Political Tensions Rise as Delhi Polls Near: AAP vs BJP Clash

Tensions have escalated between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Delhi assembly elections approach. The AAP accused BJP 'goons' of attacking its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, prompting BJP candidate Parvesh Verma to retaliate with claims that Kejriwal's vehicle allegedly 'ran over' a party worker and injured three youths who are currently receiving treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Following the incident, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj met the injured youth and described the alleged act as 'ruthless and cruel.' She criticized Kejriwal for reneging on his promises and hinted at potential criminal proceedings. This confrontation, she argued, exemplifies petty politics and reveals Kejriwal's fear of electoral defeat.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari further accused Kejriwal of trying to silence dissenting voices seeking accountability for the past decade's governance. As accusations of vehicular assault mount, the political stakes rise with Delhi set to vote on February 5, in what promises to be a tight race among AAP, BJP, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)