Turbulent Tensions: Councillor Abduction Drama Unfolds Amidst No-Confidence Motion

Tensions ran high at the LDF-ruled Koothattukulam municipality as a shocking abduction drama unfolded on the brink of a no-confidence vote. Kala Raju, a CPI(M) woman councillor, was reportedly kidnapped in daylight, causing an uproar among political factions.

The police launched an investigation, filing an FIR against 50 individuals, following complaints from Raju's family. Despite her being located later at home, tensions escalate as accusations fly, involving notable members of the ruling party, CPI(M).

The political landscape remains charged, with the CPI(M) staging protests to dismiss allegations, and further grievances being addressed to the Kerala Chief Minister. The episode has spotlighted the deep-rooted political rivalries within the municipal setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)