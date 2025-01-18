Race for Canada's Leadership: Who Will Succeed Trudeau?

Canada's Liberal Party is in the midst of a leadership race as they seek to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau, who announced on January 6 his intent to step down, will see his successor chosen on March 9. Among the leading contenders is Karina Gould, the current House leader for the Liberals, who announced her candidacy this past Saturday.

Prominent candidate Chrystia Freeland, formerly the finance minister, was a close ally of Trudeau during his nine-year tenure. Freeland, who unexpectedly resigned last December, is known for crafting the government's pandemic social spending program and has experience as a foreign minister. She entered politics in 2013, bringing a journalism background to her legislative roles.

On an outsider front is Mark Carney, the only major candidate not currently within the Trudeau administration. Carney's financial acumen stems from his past roles as both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor. He aims to address the struggling economy, focusing on fiscal reforms, making his bid particularly compelling.

