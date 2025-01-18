Left Menu

Race for Canada's Leadership: Who Will Succeed Trudeau?

The Canadian Liberal Party is set to choose a new leader to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Top contenders include Chrystia Freeland, Mark Carney, and Karina Gould. With the leadership vote scheduled for March 9, the race is heating up among the candidates offering distinct visions for Canada's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:41 IST
Race for Canada's Leadership: Who Will Succeed Trudeau?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's Liberal Party is in the midst of a leadership race as they seek to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau, who announced on January 6 his intent to step down, will see his successor chosen on March 9. Among the leading contenders is Karina Gould, the current House leader for the Liberals, who announced her candidacy this past Saturday.

Prominent candidate Chrystia Freeland, formerly the finance minister, was a close ally of Trudeau during his nine-year tenure. Freeland, who unexpectedly resigned last December, is known for crafting the government's pandemic social spending program and has experience as a foreign minister. She entered politics in 2013, bringing a journalism background to her legislative roles.

On an outsider front is Mark Carney, the only major candidate not currently within the Trudeau administration. Carney's financial acumen stems from his past roles as both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor. He aims to address the struggling economy, focusing on fiscal reforms, making his bid particularly compelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025