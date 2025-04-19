Mark Carney's Vision: A New Economic Order for Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney released a campaign platform featuring tax cuts and increased infrastructure and defense spending. Carney aims to reduce reliance on the U.S., bring spending growth from 9% to 2%, and achieve a balanced operating budget in three years while surpassing NATO defense spending targets.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled an ambitious campaign platform on Saturday, introducing tax cuts alongside expanded infrastructure and defense spending. His objective is to establish a new economic paradigm that minimizes dependence on the United States.
Carney, leveraging his track record of crisis management during his tenure at central banks, positions himself as an adversary to U.S. President Donald Trump and aims to curb governmental waste while stimulating economic investment.
In an effort to differentiate his leadership from Justin Trudeau's, Carney plans a leaner government with a restructured federal deficit strategy. The proposal outlines a defense spending increase to surpass NATO's 2% GDP target, reflecting a commitment to transatlantic security collaboration with European allies.
