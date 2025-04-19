Mark Carney's Vision: A New Economic Order for Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled an ambitious campaign platform on Saturday, introducing tax cuts alongside expanded infrastructure and defense spending. His objective is to establish a new economic paradigm that minimizes dependence on the United States.

Carney, leveraging his track record of crisis management during his tenure at central banks, positions himself as an adversary to U.S. President Donald Trump and aims to curb governmental waste while stimulating economic investment.

In an effort to differentiate his leadership from Justin Trudeau's, Carney plans a leaner government with a restructured federal deficit strategy. The proposal outlines a defense spending increase to surpass NATO's 2% GDP target, reflecting a commitment to transatlantic security collaboration with European allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)