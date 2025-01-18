Left Menu

Reshuffle in Maharashtra: Notable Omissions and New Appointments Among Guardian Ministers

Maharashtra's recent reallocation of guardian minister roles sees notable exclusions, such as Dhananjay Munde, amid political controversies. Ajit Pawar takes charge of the Beed district, highlighting shifting alliances following the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition. The state showcases new appointments for various districts, impacting local governance dynamics and development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:45 IST
The Maharashtra government announced a new list of guardian ministers, marking shifts in political responsibilities following the formation of the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition. Notably absent from the list is NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, recently embroiled in controversy over a murder in Beed district.

Ajit Pawar, now the guardian minister of Beed and Pune, has assumed an influential position that underscores political realignments. Under his leadership, Beed anticipates developmental impetus akin to Pune. Pawar's refusal to demand Munde's resignation highlights internal party dynamics.

Other significant appointments include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for Gadchiroli and Eknath Shinde, tasked with Mumbai city and Thane. These roles are critical as they manage development and political strategies across Maharashtra's 36 districts.

