Reshuffle in Maharashtra: Notable Omissions and New Appointments Among Guardian Ministers

The Maharashtra government announced a new list of guardian ministers, marking shifts in political responsibilities following the formation of the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition. Notably absent from the list is NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, recently embroiled in controversy over a murder in Beed district.

Ajit Pawar, now the guardian minister of Beed and Pune, has assumed an influential position that underscores political realignments. Under his leadership, Beed anticipates developmental impetus akin to Pune. Pawar's refusal to demand Munde's resignation highlights internal party dynamics.

Other significant appointments include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for Gadchiroli and Eknath Shinde, tasked with Mumbai city and Thane. These roles are critical as they manage development and political strategies across Maharashtra's 36 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)