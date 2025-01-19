Left Menu

Israel's Right to Resume War with U.S. Backing

Israel maintains the right to resume military actions in Gaza, supported by the U.S., if the second phase of the ceasefire proves ineffective. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that both Presidents Trump and Biden fully support Israel's decision to return to combat should negotiations falter.

Updated: 19-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Facing uncertain ceasefire negotiations, Israel has reserved the right to resume military operations in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that should the second stage of the ceasefire prove ineffective, Israel would take 'new, forceful' actions.

According to Netanyahu, this potential resumption of hostilities has the full backing of both the current U.S. President Trump and President Biden. Netanyahu made these remarks in a video statement, highlighting the international political support for Israel's position.

'President Trump and President Biden have given full backing to Israel's right to return to combat if Israel concludes that negotiations on Phase B are futile,' Netanyahu asserted, setting a firm tone on Israel's diplomatic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

