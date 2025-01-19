Israel's Right to Resume War with U.S. Backing

Facing uncertain ceasefire negotiations, Israel has reserved the right to resume military operations in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that should the second stage of the ceasefire prove ineffective, Israel would take 'new, forceful' actions.

According to Netanyahu, this potential resumption of hostilities has the full backing of both the current U.S. President Trump and President Biden. Netanyahu made these remarks in a video statement, highlighting the international political support for Israel's position.

'President Trump and President Biden have given full backing to Israel's right to return to combat if Israel concludes that negotiations on Phase B are futile,' Netanyahu asserted, setting a firm tone on Israel's diplomatic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)