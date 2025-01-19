Netanyahu Asserts Right to Resume Offense Amid Temporary Ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel views the ceasefire with Hamas as provisional, reserving the right to renew military operations if deemed necessary.

Addressing the nation shortly before the ceasefire's commencement, Netanyahu asserted backing from President-elect Donald Trump, following their recent discussions.

Citing military triumphs in Lebanon and Syria, Netanyahu claimed these achievements prompted Hamas to agree to terms. Meanwhile, despite dissent from Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu defended the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)