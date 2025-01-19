Left Menu

Netanyahu Asserts Right to Resume Offense Amid Temporary Ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Israel's stance on the temporary ceasefire with Hamas, emphasizing the option to resume military action. He highlighted support from Donald Trump and noted military achievements in Lebanon and Syria. Despite internal opposition, Netanyahu claims a strong negotiated deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel views the ceasefire with Hamas as provisional, reserving the right to renew military operations if deemed necessary.

Addressing the nation shortly before the ceasefire's commencement, Netanyahu asserted backing from President-elect Donald Trump, following their recent discussions.

Citing military triumphs in Lebanon and Syria, Netanyahu claimed these achievements prompted Hamas to agree to terms. Meanwhile, despite dissent from Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu defended the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

