Netanyahu Asserts Right to Resume Offense Amid Temporary Ceasefire
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Israel's stance on the temporary ceasefire with Hamas, emphasizing the option to resume military action. He highlighted support from Donald Trump and noted military achievements in Lebanon and Syria. Despite internal opposition, Netanyahu claims a strong negotiated deal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:20 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel views the ceasefire with Hamas as provisional, reserving the right to renew military operations if deemed necessary.
Addressing the nation shortly before the ceasefire's commencement, Netanyahu asserted backing from President-elect Donald Trump, following their recent discussions.
Citing military triumphs in Lebanon and Syria, Netanyahu claimed these achievements prompted Hamas to agree to terms. Meanwhile, despite dissent from Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu defended the ceasefire agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Trump
- military
- Lebanon
- Syria
- government
- Middle East
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Flags at Half-Staff: Presidential Protocols and Trump’s Frustration
Supreme Court Weighs TikTok Ban as Trump Requests Delay
UN continues to call for timely Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Trump's Hush Money Case: A Precarious Path to Sentencing
Trump's Controversial Stance: A Call to Revitalize North Sea Oil and Gas