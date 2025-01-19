Trump's Return to Power: Bold Moves and Controversies

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to launch immigration raids targeting multiple U.S. cities as soon as he assumes office, with Chicago expected to be the first hit. These sweeps are part of a broader enforcement action aimed at addressing the status of approximately 700,000 migrants subject to deportation orders.

A confidential briefing document reveals concerns from Germany's ambassador to the United States, Andreas Michaelis, about Trump's plans to concentrate power within the presidency. This alleged shift could potentially undermine both U.S. law enforcement and media independence, while increasing the involvement of major tech companies in governance.

As devastating wildfires continue to wreak havoc in California, affected residents face a tough housing market and soaring rents. Meanwhile, protesters flock to Washington to express opposition to President-elect Trump's inauguration, as the crypto industry, eager for regulatory shifts, holds celebrations ahead of his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)