Shen Yun Defies Threats, Fills Venue After Bomb Scare in California
New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts overcame a false bomb threat to fill a venue in Claremont, California. The organization, known for showcasing traditional Chinese culture, faces ongoing threats believed to be linked to the Chinese government. Authorities have condemned these actions against the dance company.
Shen Yun Performing Arts, based in New York, successfully filled a venue in Claremont, California, after an evacuation caused by a bomb threat that turned out to be false, according to The Epoch Times. The incident followed a series of similar threats aimed at disrupting the company's performances.
The purpose of Shen Yun is to present traditional Chinese culture as it existed prior to the Chinese Communist Party's rise. The recent threat was among approximately 100 received in the past year, targeting the group known for its classical Chinese dance. U.S. authorities, including the White House and State Department, have condemned the threats against Shen Yun.
The evacuation at Bridges Auditorium was executed swiftly after Claremont Colleges Campus Safety received the threat email. This follows a similar incident weeks earlier at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The Claremont Police Department, with canine units, found no evidence of explosives.
Founded in 2006, Shen Yun has faced various attempts to disrupt its shows, typically attributed to the Chinese Communist Party. The threats included vandalism of tour buses and pressure on local authorities to cancel performances, threatening economic consequences if they comply.
