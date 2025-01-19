Trump's Diplomatic Debut: Bridging East-West Gaps

In a strategic move to enhance international relations, President-elect Donald Trump intends to visit China and India, aiming to soften earlier trade disputes with Beijing. Insider sources have confirmed his commitment to diplomatic engagement soon after assuming office.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had warned of imposing additional tariffs on China, a stance that strained ties with the Asian powerhouse. However, recent discussions have been initiated to fortify connections, as evidenced by a dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The upcoming visits to both China and India reflect a broader diplomatic strategy. The QUAD Summit, slated for later this year, will serve as a platform for reinforcing trilateral ties among the U.S., Australia, and Japan, illustrating Trump's proactive global engagement approach.

