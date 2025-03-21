Global Political Events and Summits Shaping International Relations

The international political stage is set for a series of significant events and summits that promise to shape global relations in the coming months. Key gatherings include the BIMSTEC regional summit in Bangkok and the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

In addition to these summits, several high-profile visits are scheduled. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia, while French President Emmanuel Macron is set to tour Egypt. These visits aim to bolster bilateral ties and address regional issues.

Furthermore, the calendar is dotted with important national elections, such as the Gabonese Presidency Election and the Venezuelan National Assembly Election. These political activities represent critical moments for the respective nations and highlight the ongoing importance of democratic processes worldwide.

