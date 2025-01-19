Penny Schwinn: New Deputy Secretary Pick for U.S. Department of Education
President-elect Donald Trump has announced Penny Schwinn as his choice for the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. Schwinn's extensive experience includes roles at the Tennessee Department of Education and Texas Education Agency. Trump corrected a previous error regarding her first name.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:16 IST
President-elect Donald Trump announced that Penny Schwinn, the former Tennessee education commissioner, will be appointed as the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.
Schwinn has a notable background, having served in various leadership roles at the Texas Education Agency, including deputy commissioner of standards and engagement, and chief deputy commissioner of academics. She also worked as the assistant secretary of education for Delaware.
The announcement was made on Trump's Truth Social platform, where he corrected an initial mistake in Schwinn's name from Peggy to Penny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's Triumph in the WTC: India's Test Disappointments Unveiled
Shelter Under Scrutiny: The Battle for Migrant Aid on the Texas Border
Controversy Over Appointment of Delhi Waqf Board Administrator
Historic Appointment: First Woman Leads Major Vatican Office
New Appointments Boost Delhi and Uttarakhand Judiciary