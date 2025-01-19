Left Menu

Penny Schwinn: New Deputy Secretary Pick for U.S. Department of Education

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Penny Schwinn as his choice for the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. Schwinn's extensive experience includes roles at the Tennessee Department of Education and Texas Education Agency. Trump corrected a previous error regarding her first name.

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Penny Schwinn, the former Tennessee education commissioner, will be appointed as the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

Schwinn has a notable background, having served in various leadership roles at the Texas Education Agency, including deputy commissioner of standards and engagement, and chief deputy commissioner of academics. She also worked as the assistant secretary of education for Delaware.

The announcement was made on Trump's Truth Social platform, where he corrected an initial mistake in Schwinn's name from Peggy to Penny.

