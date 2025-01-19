Left Menu

Oil Diplomacy: Chevron's Role in Venezuela's Economic Saga

In 2022, President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela aimed for a democratic election amid US economic sanctions, offering Chevron a permit to export Venezuelan oil. Despite an unfair election and criticism, oil revenues have bolstered Venezuela's economy. Controversially, the White House maintains the oil permit, affecting migration and the country's political landscape.

  Venezuela

In 2022, Venezuela seemed poised for change. After years of authoritarian rule and crippling US sanctions, President Nicolás Maduro agreed to move toward a democratic election. In response, the White House granted oil major Chevron a permit to pump and export Venezuelan oil, providing a financial lifeline to the Venezuelan economy.

Despite promises of fair elections, Maduro was inaugurated for a third term, with reports indicating irregularities and a stolen mandate. Yet, the US has maintained the Chevron permit, significantly contributing to Venezuela's oil production and state revenues, much to the chagrin of local opposition and international critics who call for the permit's revocation.

Economists acknowledge Chevron's role in stabilizing foreign cash reserves, impacting the local exchange rate. Still, the controversial arrangement fuels broader socio-economic and political tensions. Critics argue that these developments have stalled democratic progress and could drive further migration from Venezuela, as the global community watches closely.

