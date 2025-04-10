Left Menu

Germany's New Coalition: A Growth Revival Amidst Migration Tensions

Germany's CSU, CDU, and SPD have formed a coalition agreement aiming to rejuvenate economic growth and take a firmer stance on migration. This coalition formation is crucial for CDU's Friedrich Merz to establish a new government. The economic outlook is challenging with forecasts cut to 0.1% growth.

The conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) in Germany has given the green light to a coalition pact with its Christian Democratic Union (CDU) sister party and the Social Democrats (SPD). This approval marks a pivotal step towards the formation of a new government, spearheaded by CDU leader Friedrich Merz, set for early May. The coalition advocates a robust strategy aimed at revitalizing growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy, while adopting a stronger stance on immigration policies.

Meanwhile, the global market volatility, aggravated by trade tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements, casts a shadow over Germany's export-led economy. This has prompted CSU leader Markus Soeder to describe the coalition agreement as a 'rehabilitation course' essential for Germany's economic recovery. The strategy includes significant steps like cutting corporation tax, lowering energy prices, and establishing a commission to review constitutional borrowing restrictions.

On the contentious issue of migration, the coalition proposes strict border controls and the discontinuation of fast-tracked naturalization processes. This agreement follows intense negotiations after February elections, where conservative parties led in votes but failed to secure a majority. With the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) emerging in second place, it's imperative for Merz's prospective government to be operational by the first week of May to address these pressing issues.

