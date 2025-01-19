ASEAN Urges Myanmar: Ceasefire Over Elections Amid Crisis

Southeast Asian nations have pressured Myanmar's military government, urging it to deprioritize its election plans amidst an escalating civil war and focus instead on dialogue and an immediate cessation of hostilities. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for the combatants in Myanmar to lay down arms and told the junta's representatives to permit unhindered humanitarian aid, according to Malaysia's foreign minister, as Malaysia leads ASEAN this year.

Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, speaking at a ministerial retreat on Langkawi Island, made clear that elections are not Myanmar's immediate concern, stating, "The priority now is to cease fire." He also announced that diplomats like Othman Hashim will work to mediate the crisis, especially as 20 million people face critical humanitarian needs.

ASEAN has also expressed serious concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea, a region of immense trade value and frequent territorial disputes. With a slow-moving code of conduct in negotiation, regional stability remains a challenge, requiring robust diplomatic engagement. ASEAN ministers emphasized the urgency to expedite these discussions.

