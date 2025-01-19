Jewish Power Party Resignations: Impact on Israeli Coalition
Members of Israel's Jewish Power Party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, resigned in protest of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Although their departure doesn't topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government or alter the ceasefire, it destabilizes the coalition, highlighting internal political tensions.
In a significant political development, ministers from the Jewish Power party, led by Israel's hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, tendered their resignations from the government on Sunday. This move is in direct opposition to the recently announced Gaza ceasefire deal.
While the departure of Ben-Gvir's party members does not immediately jeopardize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition or the ongoing ceasefire, it introduces notable instability within the government ranks.
The resignations underline existing fractures within the Israeli political landscape, with potential implications for future governance and policy-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
