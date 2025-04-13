AIADMK-BJP Alliance: A Promising Coalition Against DMK?
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran projected the AIADMK-BJP alliance as a formidable force ready to unseat the DMK from power in the 2026 Assembly elections. He emphasized that this political coalition, combining state and national influence, poses a significant challenge to the current regime.
Nagenthran, addressing speculations, dismissed criticisms of the alliance without naming specific adversaries, referring to detractors as 'some DMK agents'. His remarks emphasized that their partnership is a viable plan to challenge the status quo.
He conveyed the coalition's commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, promising relentless efforts towards establishing the National Democratic Alliance's governance. The alliance aims to replace what Nagenthran describes as the 'corrupt and lawless' DMK regime.
