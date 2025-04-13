AIADMK-BJP Alliance: A Promising Coalition Against DMK?

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran announced the AIADMK-BJP alliance as a potent contender to overthrow the DMK government in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. He asserted that the coalition of the state's opposition and the central ruling party is a credible threat to the ruling DMK.

Nagenthran, addressing speculations, dismissed criticisms of the alliance without naming specific adversaries, referring to detractors as 'some DMK agents'. His remarks emphasized that their partnership is a viable plan to challenge the status quo.

He conveyed the coalition's commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, promising relentless efforts towards establishing the National Democratic Alliance's governance. The alliance aims to replace what Nagenthran describes as the 'corrupt and lawless' DMK regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)