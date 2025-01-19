Nadda Criticizes Gandhi's Historical Knowledge Amid Constitution Debates

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of having no grasp of India's historical struggles over its Constitution. During the BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan', Nadda pinpointed the Congress's constitutional tampering during its 65-year rule.

Furthermore, Nadda criticized Gandhi's rhetoric against the Modi government, asserting that Gandhi speaks without understanding his speeches' context or historical significance. Nadda emphasized BJP's commitment to protecting the Constitution by highlighting their achievements, such as scrapping Article 370.

Nadda contrasted the roles of the Congress and the BJP in shaping the nation's constitutional landscape, underscoring the BJP's dedication to legislative reforms, including 'one nation, one tax' and the Uniform Civil Code. He also criticized Congress's leadership during the Emergency period and their amendments to expand central powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)