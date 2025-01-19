Left Menu

Trump Takes Oath Amidst Historic Rotunda Events

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a site significant for the January 6, 2021, riots. Events include the damage caused by rioters, remembrance of former officer Brian Sicknick, and Trump's first return to the Capitol since the riot to honor Jimmy Carter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:32 IST
Trump Takes Oath Amidst Historic Rotunda Events
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump is set to take his presidential oath in the iconic Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, prompted by an unusual shift indoors due to extreme weather conditions.

This location has historical significance, notably as the site of the January 6, 2021, riots where rioters caused significant damage and disruption as they attempted to overturn the 2020 election results. Crews worked tirelessly to restore order and prepare for subsequent events.

In a poignant moment, former Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was honored posthumously in the Rotunda for his bravery during the riots. This is also Trump's first visit to the Capitol since January 6, highlighting the Rotunda's role in recent U.S. political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025