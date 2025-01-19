Trump Takes Oath Amidst Historic Rotunda Events

Donald Trump is set to take his presidential oath in the iconic Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, prompted by an unusual shift indoors due to extreme weather conditions.

This location has historical significance, notably as the site of the January 6, 2021, riots where rioters caused significant damage and disruption as they attempted to overturn the 2020 election results. Crews worked tirelessly to restore order and prepare for subsequent events.

In a poignant moment, former Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was honored posthumously in the Rotunda for his bravery during the riots. This is also Trump's first visit to the Capitol since January 6, highlighting the Rotunda's role in recent U.S. political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)