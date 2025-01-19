Odisha Political Turmoil: Calls for CBI Probe in Ex-Minister's Murder

In a significant development, BJD leader Dipali Das declared her family's intention to formally request a CBI investigation into the tragic murder of her father, former Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das. Das emphasized this decision following remarks made by Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, indicating the necessity for a formal appeal.

The murder of Naba Kishore Das, who was shot dead by a policeman on January 29, 2023, has remained a point of contention, prompting the family to plan a formal letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Earlier, the Odisha Police Crime Branch had arrested a policeman in connection with the case.

Amid criticism from BJP leaders about the family's seeming inaction, Dipali expressed readiness to cooperate fully with the investigation, particularly in light of reports from the State Forensic Science Laboratory about multiple firearms being used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)