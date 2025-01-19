Trump's Bold Move: TikTok's Potential Rebirth
President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order to allow TikTok's operations in the U.S. to resume. He proposes a joint venture with 50% American ownership. TikTok's operation was previously halted due to data security concerns with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.
In a decisive step, President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to green-light TikTok through an executive order upon taking office. The app, previously banned, could see revival contingent on a proposed joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership.
The popular social media platform, owned by China's ByteDance, was suspended after legislation targeted potential data security threats involving its 170 million American users.
Trump expressed his ambition for a substantial U.S. stake, signifying a strategic approach to balancing tech innovation with national security considerations.
