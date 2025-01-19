Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: TikTok's Potential Rebirth

President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order to allow TikTok's operations in the U.S. to resume. He proposes a joint venture with 50% American ownership. TikTok's operation was previously halted due to data security concerns with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:42 IST
Trump's Bold Move: TikTok's Potential Rebirth
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive step, President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to green-light TikTok through an executive order upon taking office. The app, previously banned, could see revival contingent on a proposed joint venture with 50% U.S. ownership.

The popular social media platform, owned by China's ByteDance, was suspended after legislation targeted potential data security threats involving its 170 million American users.

Trump expressed his ambition for a substantial U.S. stake, signifying a strategic approach to balancing tech innovation with national security considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025