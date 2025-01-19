Trump's Second Term Vision: A Controversial Agenda Unveiled

Donald Trump, preparing for his second term as President, has outlined an extensive agenda that promises dramatic changes in U.S. policy. Key proposals include a hardline stance on immigration, aiming to implement what he calls the largest mass deportation program in history.

Prominent plans involve alterations in tax policies favoring corporations and affluent Americans, alongside efforts to slash regulations on fossil fuel production. Trump's approach to foreign affairs is marked by increased militarization and a protectionist economic stance.

Despite these ambitions, Trump's plans face criticisms for potentially undermining civil rights, limiting immigration, and empowering the presidency at the expense of federal bureaucracy and legislative checks, evoking widespread debate over their feasibility and impact.

