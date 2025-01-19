Left Menu

Biden Bids Farewell in South Carolina: A Historical Tribute

Joe Biden spends his last day in office in South Carolina, visiting influential sites and expressing gratitude to the state that crucially supported his 2020 presidential campaign. Accompanied by his wife and political allies, he reflects on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and visits an African American history museum.

Joe Biden is marking his final full day in office by visiting South Carolina, a state that played a pivotal role in his 2020 presidential election victory. His itinerary includes attending a service at Royal Missionary Baptist Church where he will speak about the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Biden plans to visit the International African American Museum in Charleston, a significant location for African American history. This trip serves as a gesture of gratitude towards South Carolina, a state that revitalized his 2020 campaign after early primary setbacks and secured his Democratic nomination with the backing of influential figures like Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Reflecting on his successful campaign, Biden's visit underscores his acknowledgment of South Carolina's role in his political journey. Despite subsequent political developments, including stepping back from the 2024 race, Biden remains connected to the state's community and leaders, emphasizing his lasting relationship with the region.

