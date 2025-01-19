Biden Commends Ceasefire Success in Gaza
During a visit to North Charleston, US President Joe Biden announced that a ceasefire in Gaza has resulted in the cessation of arms. He also reported the release of three hostages under this agreement, mentioning their good health despite uncertainties about their exact whereabouts.
US President Joe Biden has declared the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, following a successful ceasefire agreement that took effect in May.
Biden delivered this message while visiting a church in North Charleston, South Carolina, where he highlighted progress in the conflict resolution.
Additionally, Biden informed that three hostages have been released under the deal, though their presence outside Gaza remains unconfirmed. However, he reassured they seem to be in good health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
