Biden Commends Ceasefire Success in Gaza

During a visit to North Charleston, US President Joe Biden announced that a ceasefire in Gaza has resulted in the cessation of arms. He also reported the release of three hostages under this agreement, mentioning their good health despite uncertainties about their exact whereabouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
US President Joe Biden has declared the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, following a successful ceasefire agreement that took effect in May.

Biden delivered this message while visiting a church in North Charleston, South Carolina, where he highlighted progress in the conflict resolution.

Additionally, Biden informed that three hostages have been released under the deal, though their presence outside Gaza remains unconfirmed. However, he reassured they seem to be in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

