Biden Commends Ceasefire Success in Gaza

US President Joe Biden has declared the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, following a successful ceasefire agreement that took effect in May.

Biden delivered this message while visiting a church in North Charleston, South Carolina, where he highlighted progress in the conflict resolution.

Additionally, Biden informed that three hostages have been released under the deal, though their presence outside Gaza remains unconfirmed. However, he reassured they seem to be in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)