Minister Bittu Accuses AAP of Broken Promises in Punjab

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu launched a scathing criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, accusing them of neglecting their promises in Punjab while focusing on new initiatives in Delhi.

In a press conference, Bittu targeted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over unfulfilled commitments like providing Rs 1,000 monthly to women. He noted Punjab's drug problem persists with 144 overdose deaths in 2023, and raised alarms over law enforcement issues citing a rise in crime and the death of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Bittu also criticized the AAP's policy handling in Delhi, accusing the party of contributing to increased alcohol abuse. Highlighting ongoing brain drain in Punjab, he claimed AAP's education model is failing as no new schools opened in Delhi in over a decade. The tension escalates as Delhi's February polls approach with AAP seeking another term and BJP aiming for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)