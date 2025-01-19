Trump's TikTok Turnaround: A New Dawn for Social Media
TikTok has announced the restoration of its service in the U.S. following President-elect Donald Trump's assurance of reviving the app upon taking office. The platform, owned by ByteDance, faced a temporary shutdown over data privacy concerns. This development may significantly impact U.S.-China relations.
This follows a brief suspension due to national security concerns related to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.
The app's shutdown came into effect late Saturday, impacting millions of U.S. users and businesses reliant on TikTok's platform. Trump's move represents a significant shift from his previous administration's stance, which sought to ban the platform over fears of data misuse by China.
This development, set against the backdrop of escalating U.S.-China tensions, underscores the app's cultural and economic footprint in the United States. TikTok's return could reshape the social media landscape and political dynamics between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
