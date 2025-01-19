Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Turnaround: A New Dawn for Social Media

TikTok has announced the restoration of its service in the U.S. following President-elect Donald Trump's assurance of reviving the app upon taking office. The platform, owned by ByteDance, faced a temporary shutdown over data privacy concerns. This development may significantly impact U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok has confirmed the restoration of its services in the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump announced he would allow the app back into the country upon assuming office on Monday. This follows a brief suspension due to national security concerns related to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The app's shutdown came into effect late Saturday, impacting millions of U.S. users and businesses reliant on TikTok's platform. Trump's move represents a significant shift from his previous administration's stance, which sought to ban the platform over fears of data misuse by China.

This development, set against the backdrop of escalating U.S.-China tensions, underscores the app's cultural and economic footprint in the United States. TikTok's return could reshape the social media landscape and political dynamics between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

